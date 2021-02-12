Can't connect right now! retry
Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston's adorable nickname in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox has disclosed a sweet nickname of her close friend Jennifer Aniston in a birthday tribute to Aniston, who turned 52 on Thursday.

Courteney took to Instagram and shared two throwback photos with The Morning Show star and wished her on her birthday.

She wrote in the caption for her former Friends co-star; “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that.”

She also showered love on Jennifer saying “I love you” followed by heart emoticon.

In one of the photos, Jennifer and Courteney can be seen cuddling Cox’s daughter Coco, who is Aniston’s godchild.

It may be noted here that Cox played Monica Geller on Friends.

