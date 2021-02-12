Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Larry King’s handwritten Will details shocking disbursement of estate

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Larry King’s handwritten Will details shocking disbursement of estate

Soon after his passing, 87-year-old Larry King’s handwritten will from 2019 came forward and according to its contents, everything needs to be “divided equally.”

According to TMZ, only King’s children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr, Chance and Cannon, are said to inherit his wealth as none of his seven wives were on good terms with him before his death.

The document itself reads, "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

For those unaware of the details of his passing, Entertainment Tonight claims, "It was an infection, it was sepsis. He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk.”

“But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll, and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary
Shia LaBeouf denies abuse claims by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf denies abuse claims by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs
'Kate Middleton moved out of royal wife role'

'Kate Middleton moved out of royal wife role'
Taylor Swift, beau Joe Alwyn to rent £5.5million house in London

Taylor Swift, beau Joe Alwyn to rent £5.5million house in London
Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Love Story’ ahead of 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Love Story’ ahead of 'Fearless' album
Turkish actor thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi

Turkish actor thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi
Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston’s adorable nickname in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston’s adorable nickname in birthday tribute
Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston
Kendall Jenner spotted enjoying dinner with two mystery men in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner spotted enjoying dinner with two mystery men in Los Angeles
Blake Shelton says can't imagine life without fiancee Gwen Stefani’s sons

Blake Shelton says can't imagine life without fiancee Gwen Stefani’s sons
Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'

Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'
Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Latest

view all