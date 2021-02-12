Ayeza Khan shares more photos, videos from Turkey visit

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
Friday Feb 12, 2021

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who recently visited Turkey, mesmerized her fans with more photos and videos from the trip.

The Mehar Posh actress shared a video in her Instagram story wherein  she enjoys snowfall in Turkey.

Ayeza captioned the video simply “snowfall” with a heart emoji.

She also shared a clip capturing the snowfall from the window of her hotel room with snowman and snowflake emoticons.

Ayeza Khan also posted loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor enjoying lovely weather from the balcony of their hotel.

However, it is unclear where these adorable pictures were taken.

