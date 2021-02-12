Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son

Princess Eugenie has made a public appearance for the first time since giving birth to her son.

The new mother was snapped exiting the hospital, sitting in a car with her baby while her husband Jack Brooksbank drove the car.

Eugeine, who gave birth this week, is yet to announce her baby’s name.

A source told the Daily Mail that the Queen’s granddaughter is not wanting her son to be part of the royal limelight.

"Eugenie is adamant that she wants to keep her child out of the limelight as much as possible," the source said.

