Bollywood
Saturday Feb 13 2021
Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is giving her take on the sexism that exists in the industry.

Speaking out against the idea that there exists rivalry between B-Town’s female stars, The Girl on the Train actor said the entire notion was a myth.

Recalling her own experience in the industry, Chopra told Zoom in an interview: “This thing of women, actresses especially, not really getting along and being insecure... Actually, it is a lot industry-created and trade-created. I have had amazing experiences. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl had four girls, Shuddh Desi Romance had two girls, Golmaal Again had me and Tabu ma’am.”

“I have worked in various places where so many women and ‘heroines’ were together. The discussion was always like, ‘Oh, do ladkiyaan (two girls)?’ I am like, ‘Yeah but also teen ladke (three boys). Why don’t we talk about the boys?’ Competition is between artists, it is not male or female,” she added.

