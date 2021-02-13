Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is teaching her fans how to move on from a bad breakup ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Speaking about all things love, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed all the things she focuses on that help her get over a past paramour.

Stressing on self-love, Ananya told ANI: "Honestly, I always say you should rebound with yourself after a break-up, use the opportunity to fall even more in love with yourself.”

"Treat yourself to a spa day, take a solo trip, dance to every Beyoncé and Taylor Swift track, or spend time with friends. I always dance it out after a break-up. This too shall pass and Yeh toh trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Regarding her breakups, she said: “I'm very filmy about my breaks-ups. I cry, listen to music, eat chocolate, and think about the tanhai, I need my filmy moment.”