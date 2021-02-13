Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is teaching her fans how to move on from a bad breakup ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Speaking about all things love, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed all the things she focuses on that help her get over a past paramour.

Stressing on self-love, Ananya told ANI: "Honestly, I always say you should rebound with yourself after a break-up, use the opportunity to fall even more in love with yourself.”

"Treat yourself to a spa day, take a solo trip, dance to every Beyoncé and Taylor Swift track, or spend time with friends. I always dance it out after a break-up. This too shall pass and Yeh toh trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Regarding her breakups, she said: “I'm very filmy about my breaks-ups. I cry, listen to music, eat chocolate, and think about the tanhai, I need my filmy moment.”

More From Bollywood:

Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s

Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s
Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors

Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors
Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'

Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'
Salman Khan thanks fans for their love, support

Salman Khan thanks fans for their love, support
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes her romance official with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes her romance official with Nupur Shikhare
Sanjay Dutt showers love on wife Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt showers love on wife Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary
Disha Patani shares first look of her film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, confirms its release date

Disha Patani shares first look of her film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, confirms its release date
Gauri Khan shares sweet photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves; ‘My Mike Tyson’

Gauri Khan shares sweet photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves; ‘My Mike Tyson’
Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena’s exact due date

Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena’s exact due date
Salman Khan shares 33 years old video to wish his childhood friend on wedding anniversary

Salman Khan shares 33 years old video to wish his childhood friend on wedding anniversary
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away
Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Latest

view all