Bollywood
Saturday Feb 13 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra looked back at the incident that almost derailed the entire ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding was an extravagant affair that became the talk of town.

However, behind the scenes, not everything was running too smoothly for the bride, as revealed by the 38-year-old herself during a promotional interview for her new memoir, Unfinished.

Speaking to E! News, Chopra looked back at the incident that almost derailed the entire ceremony and left her injured.

But she wasn’t one to get affected as she took care of the injury herself after she impaled her foot on a jagged shard of wood sticking up from the floor of the bathroom. After hearing her screams, Nick, her assistant and security rushed to help her.

"I was like, 'No one is going to rain on this parade’. ‘That is not going to happen. I do not allow it!'" she said.

She went on to reveal that she danced the night away in heels later that night for the Mehendi ceremony, despite the injury. 

