Sunday Feb 14 2021
Akcent jumps on the '#PawriHoriHai' bandwagon: Watch

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Adrian Sina, popularly known as Akcent, shared his take on the trend

Famed Romanian singer Akcent has jumped on the ‘Pawri’ bandwagon with his own version of the viral meme.

Turning to his Instagram, Adrian Sina, popularly known as Akcent, shared his take on the trend, sparked by content creator Dananeer Mobeen, which has swiftly taken over the internet.

Sharing a clip from his morning stroll amidst the snow, the singer-songwriter says: “Yeh baraf hai or main pawri kar raha hun. [This is snow and I am having a party].”

Earlier this week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

