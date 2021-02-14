Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Winslet's mystery drama set for US premiere after Jean Smart, Evan Peters joined miniseries

The Kate Winslet-starrer HBO detective drama Mare of Easttown will be premiered in the US in mid-April after stars of the Watchmen and the American Horror Story joined hands with her.

Following the casting of Jean Smart and Evan Peters in the miniseries, the show's US premiere date is now officially set for Sunday, April 18, according to local media.

Smart, 69, is well recognized for her compelling performance in the network's Watchmen series as Agent Laurie Blake. The Sweet Home Alabama actress has bagged laurels for her roles in recent Fargo's second season and Legion, too.

Smart will play Kate’s mother, Helen in Mare of Easttown.

Also, who can forget various roles played by 34-year-old Peters in American Horror Story and the X-Men franchise. His role as super-speedy Quicksilver won him immense popularity.

He will perform the role of Colin Zabel, a detective in the miniseries.

HBO describes the seven-episode drama as a project that delves into “how family and past tragedies define our present."

The Kate Winslet starrer will be screened in the US on April 18, while its UK release date has not been announced so far. 

