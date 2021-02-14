Gwyneth Paltrow seen meditating in new makeup-free Instagram picture

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is now a businesswoman, seems to be re-energizing herself as she is seen calmly sitting and meditating in an Instagram post.

Sharing her photograph on the picture and video-sharing app on Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress, 48, captioned it 'Paparazzi’d while meditating...,' along with a yoga emoji.



Wearing a beige plaid outfit with pyjamas, the Sliding Doors actress is seen in the Instagram post sitting cross-legged on a love seat with her hands placidly rested in her lap. Her cosy composure was aided with thick woollen socks and brown moccasins on her feet.





Wearing not a speck of makeup on her face, the Shakespeare in Love star is seen with closed eyes immersed in deep concentration.

The actress has turned into a lifestyle guru after she founded her company Goop toward the end of 2008. She is currently putting in much efforts for her wellness and lifestyle business.

Her company deals in everything from beauty to nutrition. Last year, she also launched a Netflix series, The Goop Lab for things and trends in the wellness business.