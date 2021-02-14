Ed Sheeran to launch new ‘artistic’ ventures for 2021

Can't connect right now! retry
Ed Sheeran has reportedly been busy crafting music alongside many of Hollywood’s best-selling artists.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sun and according to the report, Ed has joined hands with Snow Petrol singer Johnny McDaid to curate this next piece.

The insider detailed their creative process and was quoted saying, “Ed and Johnny are great friends, but this seems to suggest they are starting to focus their songwriting efforts together as a proper business as well as something they love.”

"They’ve both had massive success independently and as a duo, so it makes sense to put things in place to properly handle that revenue."

