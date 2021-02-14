Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Dwayne Johnson details ‘the great equalizers’ in his life

Hollywood action actor Dwayne Johnson recently got candid about life’s “great equalizers” and its impact.

The actor touched upon being a girl-dad over on Instagram and gushed over the impact his daughter Tiana has had on his temperament with a snap.

The picture in question contained a snap of his stroll with Tiana and contained a heartwarming caption that read, “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life –“

“I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will."

Check it out below:



