Dwayne Johnson details ‘the great equalizers’ in his life

Hollywood action actor Dwayne Johnson recently got candid about life’s “great equalizers” and its impact.

The actor touched upon being a girl-dad over on Instagram and gushed over the impact his daughter Tiana has had on his temperament with a snap.

The picture in question contained a snap of his stroll with Tiana and contained a heartwarming caption that read, “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life –“

“I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will."

