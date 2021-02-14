Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Indian actress Zarina Wahab showers praises on Ahsan Khan over drama serial

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

While Pakistani star Ahsan Khan is loved across the country by his fans, it turns out that there is a special fan right across the border.

According to an Instagram post by Hello Pakistan, the Udaari star was praised by none other than Indian actress Zarina Wahab.

In the post, it could be seen that the 61-year-old sent some love over WhatsApp, praising his role of Rashid in a drama called Qayamat.

"As Rashid you are too much… excellent work,” she wrote with a thumbs up emoji.

