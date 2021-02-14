Scott Disick and Amelia Gray confirm they're dating

Scott Disick has been dating Amelia Gray since his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.



Scott has now confirmed his romance with an Instagram picture with his girlfriend, 19.

He wrote "why so serious" before adding a happier image and writing "just kiddin".

The actress and the reality TV star have been linked after they were spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together.

The pictures were taken during a romantic date night in Miami, Florida, where the pair have been enjoying a loved-up vacation.

Citing a source, E! News reported, "They seemed to be having a very relaxing time. They looked very much in love. They were really chill and relaxed with a couple friends."





