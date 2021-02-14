Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan and her man Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrate Valentine's Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is one of the lucky ladies to spend Valentine's Day with her man Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared an adorable photo with her beau celebrating the day of love.

She can be seen posing with a red heart balloon against a pink backdrop, fitting to the Valentine's Day theme.

The love birds can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they looked cozy together.

"Love is in the air. Simple and sweet," she captioned the photo.

The sweet post got fans swooning with many showering compliments on the couple. 

Take a look:




