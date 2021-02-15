Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday post for father Randhir Kapoor as he turns 74

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt post for her father Randhir Kapoor on his 74 birthday on Monday, February 15.

Sharing a throwback photo of her father from his young age, the Good Newwz actress showered love on him and wrote, “Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest... Happy Birthday Pap” followed by heart emoticon.

Fans were quick to drop birthday wishes for Randhir on Kareena’s post as well.

Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora commented “Happy birthday uncle” with heart emoticon.

Earlier, Kareena’s sister Karisma also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with father and extended birthday wishes to him.

She wrote, “Papa you are my Valentine #staystrongstayhealthy”

