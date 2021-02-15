Can't connect right now! retry
Madame Tussauds gives Meghan Markle's wax figure mommy makeover after pregnancy news

With the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, Madame Tassauds in Sydney decided to give a little makeover to the former actress’s wax statue.

In honour of her pregnancy, a baby bump was added to the wax figure and was transferred to a nearby zoo where it was pictured having an interaction with kangaroos.

The kangaroos could be seen sniffing and giving little kisses to the Duchess of Sussex's blossoming belly.

"The news has us very excited, and we couldn’t think of a better way to say congratulations than by sending kangaroo kisses the royal family’s way," a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds Sydney said on Monday.

Take a look:



