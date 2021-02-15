Sara Ali Khan enchants everyone in her red Valentine’s Day look

Monday Feb 15, 2021
Sara Ali Khan bedazzled everyone in her latest Valentine’s Day look wearing a magnificent red dress.
The Love Aaj Kal actress was spotted glammed up for the V-day in a mini red dress.
Sara was on her way to spend the day at a party with her loved ones and was caught by the paparazzi. But instead of shying away, the 25-year-old actress took off her mask and gave a dazzling smile to the cameras.
The dress seemed flawless for the occasion; with its charming red color, befitting Valentine’s Day theme. The actress went out of her way to doll up and feel herself after a whole year of living in lockdown.
Earlier in the day, Sara posted a picture of her doing yoga and wrote in the caption:
"Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own bae."