Bollywood
Monday Feb 15 2021
Sara Ali Khan enchants everyone in her red Valentine’s Day look

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Sara Ali Khan was spotted all glammed up for Valentine's Din a mini red dress

Sara Ali Khan bedazzled everyone in her latest Valentine’s Day look wearing a magnificent red dress.

The Love Aaj Kal actress was spotted glammed up for the V-day in a mini red dress. 

Sara was on her way to spend the day at a party with her loved ones and was caught by the paparazzi. But instead of shying away, the 25-year-old actress took off her mask and gave a dazzling smile to the cameras.

The dress seemed flawless for the occasion; with its charming red color, befitting Valentine’s Day theme. The actress went out of her way to doll up and feel herself after a whole year of living in lockdown.

Earlier in the day, Sara posted a picture of her doing yoga and wrote in the caption:

"Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own bae."



Dia Mirza gets married for the second time

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday post for father Randhir Kapoor as he turns 74

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first Valentine’s Day as parents

Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame

Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot

Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time

Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s

Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors

