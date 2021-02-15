Imran Khan's friend offered to make me chairman Senate, says Akbar S Babar





I rejected all offers, have a noble purpose, says Akbar S Babar

Babar, a founding member of the PTI, had filed a case against the party in November 2014

ECP scrutiny committee has been unable to complete an audit for the past three years, he says



ISLAMABAD: A friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to make me chairman Senate, alleged disgruntled PTI leader Babar S Khan Monday, claiming that he had been threatened and offered incentives to drop the case against the PTI ever since he pursued action against it in the foreign funding case.

Speaking to media, Babar-- a founding member of the PTI who filed the foreign funding case against the party in 2014-- said that he had been threatened and also had cases registered against him for pursuing action against the party.

"I friend of Imran Khan offered me the post of chairman Senate," he said, adding that he had "rejected all offers since I am on a noble purpose".

The disgruntled PTI leader announced that he will challenge the steering committee's decision, adding that he can only seek justice from the institutions in Pakistan.

"When I filed a case against the party, Imran Khan hid behind a stay order," he said. "Imran Khan is running away from competing against me for the past six years."

Babar said that the PTI still had not disclosed details of its six foreign bank accounts. "For the past three years, the [ECP's] scrutiny committee has been unable to hold the party's audit," he said.

PM Imran Khan challenges opponents in foreign funding case

PM Imran Khan had earlier this month challenged critics of his party's activities by saying that the proceedings of the foreign funding case should be aired live on TV.

Speaking to journalists in South Waziristan, the prime minister had said the proceedings should be open and that the party heads should attend the hearings.

PML-N accepts PM Imran Khan's challenge

Accepting PM Imran Khan's challenge, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique had said that a person who was "hiding behind a stay order" for the last six years is now talking about live coverage of the proceedings.

Rafique had said that PM Imran Khan, who had been "tricking the institutions through lawyers for years", was now making cases against PML-N and PPP.

Case background

Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the PTI, had filed a case against the Imran Khan-led party in November 2014 claiming in his petition that there were massive financial irregularities in handling of foreign funding to the tune of nearly $3 million.

Following the petition, the PTI challenged the ECP orders in the IHC in 2017.

In the same year, the IHC sent back the case to the electoral body to review its jurisdiction once again. In the case, the high court had also declared Babar as member of the ruling PTI.

Later on May 8, 2017, an ECP bench stated that the body had complete jurisdiction over the case.

In March 2018, a scrutiny committee was formed to look into PTI's foreign funding accounts to determine if there was any wrongdoing.

The PTI at multiple times has sought secrecy in the scrutiny and had also approached the ECP, in this regard. However, in October, 2019, the ECP turned down the party's request.

PTI chief Imran Khan at multiple times has accused the ECP for working for the interests of the Opposition in the case.