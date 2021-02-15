Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul actor Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp celebrates Valentine's Day with her sweetheart

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Ertugrul famed Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp delighted fans as he shared a loved-up snap with his partner to mark Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Turkish actor - who shot to fame with his role as Turgut Alp in the historical Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul - shared a stunning picture with his sweetheart.

In the PDA-filled photo, the couple can be seen getting cozy while enjoying the dreamy moments together.

The Turkish actor, who was looking dashing with her girl in winter ensembles, captioned the photo: 'Happy Valentine's Day.'

The actor and his ladylove looked stunning in chic outfits. The pair also wore winter caps to keep themselves warm. The post gained love from his fans and followers.

Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp has become a household name since he played a powerful role of a loyal warrior in popular Turkish TV series Dirilis:Ertugrul.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish says she 'cried out of joy' while watching her documentary

Billie Eilish says she 'cried out of joy' while watching her documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview
Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid shares new pictures with Zayn Malik and daughter

Gigi Hadid shares new pictures with Zayn Malik and daughter

Meghan Trainor welcomes baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor welcomes baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara

Gal Gaddot reacts to Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' trailer

Gal Gaddot reacts to Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' trailer

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates 'bloody' Valentine's Day with Megan Fox
Noman Ijaz chooses to keep mum about backlash on TV drama 'Dunk'

Noman Ijaz chooses to keep mum about backlash on TV drama 'Dunk'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds poke fun at each other on Valentine's Day
Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary

Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s Valentine’s Day PDA-filled photo with wife wins hearts

Latest

view all