Ertugrul actor Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp celebrates Valentine's Day with her sweetheart

Ertugrul famed Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp delighted fans as he shared a loved-up snap with his partner to mark Valentine's Day.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Turkish actor - who shot to fame with his role as Turgut Alp in the historical Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul - shared a stunning picture with his sweetheart.

In the PDA-filled photo, the couple can be seen getting cozy while enjoying the dreamy moments together.

The Turkish actor, who was looking dashing with her girl in winter ensembles, captioned the photo: 'Happy Valentine's Day.'



The actor and his ladylove looked stunning in chic outfits. The pair also wore winter caps to keep themselves warm. The post gained love from his fans and followers.



Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp has become a household name since he played a powerful role of a loyal warrior in popular Turkish TV series Dirilis:Ertugrul.