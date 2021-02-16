Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
PTI rejects Akbar Babar’s claim that he was offered Senate chairman post

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

The PTI flag.
  • PTI says Akbar Babar trying to raise his political stature by making such claims.
  • Akbar Babar claimed that a friend of PM Imran Khan offered him Senate chairman post.
  • Imran Khan is running away from competing against me for the past six years, says the PTI founding member

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has rejected the claim made by founding member Akbar S Babar that he was offered to be made Senate chairman if he withdraws cases filed against the party.

In a statement issued by the Central Media Department, the PTI said that Akbar Babar was not offered any kind of position by the party and his claim is baseless.

"He is blackmailing the party for the last eight years and no leader of the PTI has contacted him nor made any such offer. It is an attempt by him to raise his political stature."

Read more: Imran Khan's friend offered to make me chairman Senate, says Akbar S Babar

It further said that the offer could be Babar's wish but it is not the reality.

On Monday, Babar claimed that a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan offered him to make him chairman Senate and alleged that he had been threatened and offered incentives to drop the case against the PTI ever since he pursued action against it in the foreign funding case.

Babar had filed the case against the PTI in 2014 alleging it received funding from prohibited sources.

Speaking to media, he said that he had been threatened and also had cases registered against him for pursuing action against the party.

"A friend of Imran Khan offered me the post of chairman Senate," he said, adding that he had "rejected all offers since I am on a noble purpose".

The disgruntled PTI leader announced that he will challenge the steering committee's decision, adding that he can only seek justice from the institutions in Pakistan.

"When I filed a case against the party, Imran Khan hid behind a stay order," he said. "Imran Khan is running away from competing against me for the past six years."

Babar said that the PTI still had not disclosed details of its six foreign bank accounts. "For the past three years, the [ECP's] scrutiny committee has been unable to hold the party's audit," he said.

