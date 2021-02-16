Lahore: Coronavirus smart lockdown imposed in seven hotspot areas

A smart lockdown has been imposed in seven areas of the provincial capital till February 28.



DHA Phase 3, Block Z Street No. 3, DHA Phase 2 Block S among other areas put under smart lockdown.



As per the notification, shops for basic necessities will remain open in the affected areas.



According to the notification, the smart lockdown has been imposed in streets number two and four of Lahore's Askari 10 Block A while Building No 20 of Sector F of Askari 10 is also put under lockdown.

According to the notification, the smart lockdown has also been imposed in DHA Phase 3, Block Z Street No 3, DHA Phase 2 Block S, Sarwar Colony Cantt Street No 7, and Fazal Park Main Street in Shad Bagh.

Shops for basic necessities will remain open as per the notification while people from other areas will not be allowed to enter the hotspot areas.