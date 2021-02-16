Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Lahore: Coronavirus smart lockdown imposed in seven hotspot areas

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • A smart lockdown has been imposed in seven areas of the provincial capital till February 28.
  • DHA Phase 3, Block Z Street No. 3, DHA Phase 2 Block S among other areas put under smart lockdown.
  • As per the notification, shops for basic necessities will remain open in the affected areas.

LAHORE: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, a smart lockdown was imposed in seven areas of the provincial capital till February 28.

According to the notification, the smart lockdown has been imposed in streets number two and four of Lahore's Askari 10 Block A while Building No 20 of Sector F of Askari 10 is also put under lockdown.

Read more: Smart lockdown in six Lahore areas as coronavirus cases increase

According to the notification, the smart lockdown has also been imposed in DHA Phase 3, Block Z Street No 3, DHA Phase 2 Block S, Sarwar Colony Cantt Street No 7, and Fazal Park Main Street in Shad Bagh.

Shops for basic necessities will remain open as per the notification while people from other areas will not be allowed to enter the hotspot areas.

