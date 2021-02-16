Lahore: Coronavirus smart lockdown imposed in seven hotspot areas

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021
LAHORE: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, a smart lockdown was imposed in seven areas of the provincial capital till February 28.
According to the notification, the smart lockdown has been imposed in streets number two and four of Lahore's Askari 10 Block A while Building No 20 of Sector F of Askari 10 is also put under lockdown.
According to the notification, the smart lockdown has also been imposed in DHA Phase 3, Block Z Street No 3, DHA Phase 2 Block S, Sarwar Colony Cantt Street No 7, and Fazal Park Main Street in Shad Bagh.
Shops for basic necessities will remain open as per the notification while people from other areas will not be allowed to enter the hotspot areas.