John Abraham injured on sets of film ‘Attack’

Bollywood actor John Abraham got injured on the sets of his upcoming action film, Attack.



He took to Instagram and shared photos and videos from the sets the film and wrote, “How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict”.

In the video clip, crew members of the film can be seen cleaning blood from the neck and face of John.

According to Indian media, the actor was injured while filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass.

The film directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.