Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

John Abraham injured on sets of film ‘Attack’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

John Abraham injured on sets of film ‘Attack’

Bollywood actor John Abraham got injured on the sets of his upcoming action film, Attack.

He took to Instagram and shared photos and videos from the sets the film and wrote, “How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict”.

In the video clip, crew members of the film can be seen cleaning blood from the neck and face of John.

According to Indian media, the actor was injured while filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass.

The film directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar found dead

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar found dead
Sara Ali Khan enchants everyone in her red Valentine’s Day look

Sara Ali Khan enchants everyone in her red Valentine’s Day look
Dia Mirza gets married for the second time

Dia Mirza gets married for the second time

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday post for father Randhir Kapoor as he turns 74

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday post for father Randhir Kapoor as he turns 74
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first Valentine’s Day as parents

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first Valentine’s Day as parents
Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame

Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame
Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love

Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot
Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time

Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time
Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic

Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Latest

view all