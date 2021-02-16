Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has finally come forward to set the record staright on romance rumors with co-star Regé-Jean Page.

The actress set the record straight during her interview with Us Magazine and was quoted saying, “I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

While she did admit she “always hears” about costar romances, “It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued.” In the end, “People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic. But at a certain point, you have to say ‘no’.”

This is not the first time the actess has addressed rumors to the press either. During a past interview with The Guardian Phoebe claimed, “We check in with each other a lotIt was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”