Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has finally come forward to set the record staright on romance rumors with co-star Regé-Jean Page.

The actress set the record straight during her interview with Us Magazine and was quoted saying, “I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

While she did admit she “always hears” about costar romances, “It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued.” In the end, “People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic. But at a certain point, you have to say ‘no’.”

This is not the first time the actess has addressed rumors to the press either. During a past interview with The Guardian Phoebe claimed, “We check in with each other a lotIt was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal
Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?

Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?
Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'

Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'
Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker make relationship Instagram official

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker make relationship Instagram official
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul cancels agreement with Pakistani company

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul cancels agreement with Pakistani company
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH
Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'

Latest

view all