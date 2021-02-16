Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal

Piers Morgan was not particularly happy about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's announcement

Royal commentator and British journalist Piers Morgan came forth lashing out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's pregnancy news.



The staunch Sussex critic was not particularly happy about the couple's announcement of their second child.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan wrote, "BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they're pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life."

However, the TV personality was met with criticism by actress Jameela Jamil.

"The last time Meghan was pregnant, she was being dragged through the mud by the tabloid media in the UK. To knowingly do that to someone in such a physically vulnerable state as pregnancy... is abhorrent. May they come back and do better this second time around and let her be..." Jamil commented.

