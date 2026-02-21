Charli XCX faces awkward encounter with Benicio Del Toro: What happened?

Charli XCX was forced to sit through a hilariously awkward encounter with Benicio Del Toro during the pair’s latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The British singer-songwriter, who owns a public Letterboxd profile where she is known to pen her honest thoughts about many a film, was reminded about the time she reviewed One Battle After Another.

Del Toro appeared in the 2025 release alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn, and more, while the performance earned him his current Academy Award nomination.

In the clip taken from the February 20 episode of Graham Norton’s talk show, the Brat creator has her memory jogged by the host as he pulled up her Letterboxd review of the film featuring her fellow guest.

Despite the revealing attempt, the three-time Grammy winner overcame the moment since she only had great things to say about the film and the Puerto Rican actor.

Her review featured the statement “I think I’m beginning to realise that I am just obsessed with Benicio.”

Following the disclosure, the singer and actor shared a high five among themselves, as the best supporting actor nominee expressed gratitude for the glowing review.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX and Benicio Del Toro were joined by Jennifer Garner and Gordon Ramsay on episode 19 of The Graham Norton Show season 33.

Charli was on hand to promote the release of her new mockumentary film, The Moment, which came out on January 30.