 
Geo News

Charli XCX faces awkward encounter with Benicio Del Toro: What happened?

Charli XCX comes face-to-face with Benicio Del Toro after critiquing his latest film

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 21, 2026

Charli XCX faces awkward encounter with Benicio Del Toro: What happened?
Charli XCX faces awkward encounter with Benicio Del Toro: What happened?

Charli XCX was forced to sit through a hilariously awkward encounter with Benicio Del Toro during the pair’s latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The British singer-songwriter, who owns a public Letterboxd profile where she is known to pen her honest thoughts about many a film, was reminded about the time she reviewed One Battle After Another.

Del Toro appeared in the 2025 release alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn, and more, while the performance earned him his current Academy Award nomination.

In the clip taken from the February 20 episode of Graham Norton’s talk show, the Brat creator has her memory jogged by the host as he pulled up her Letterboxd review of the film featuring her fellow guest.

Despite the revealing attempt, the three-time Grammy winner overcame the moment since she only had great things to say about the film and the Puerto Rican actor.

Her review featured the statement “I think I’m beginning to realise that I am just obsessed with Benicio.”

Following the disclosure, the singer and actor shared a high five among themselves, as the best supporting actor nominee expressed gratitude for the glowing review.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX and Benicio Del Toro were joined by Jennifer Garner and Gordon Ramsay on episode 19 of The Graham Norton Show season 33.

Charli was on hand to promote the release of her new mockumentary film, The Moment, which came out on January 30.

‘American Psycho' reboot hits major roadblock, history repeats itself
‘American Psycho' reboot hits major roadblock, history repeats itself
Cruz Beckham marks 21st birthday with romantic serenade for girlfriend
Cruz Beckham marks 21st birthday with romantic serenade for girlfriend
Timothee Chalamet recalls shocking thing Christopher Nolan did to him
Timothee Chalamet recalls shocking thing Christopher Nolan did to him
Megan Moroney goes pretty in pink for ‘Cloud 9' release festivities
Megan Moroney goes pretty in pink for ‘Cloud 9' release festivities
Timothy Busfield pleads not guilty to child abuse charges
Timothy Busfield pleads not guilty to child abuse charges
Gordon Ramsay shares pride in daughter Tilly's culinary journey
Gordon Ramsay shares pride in daughter Tilly's culinary journey
Michelle Keegan channels Hollywood glam with Jennifer Aniston's inspired look
Michelle Keegan channels Hollywood glam with Jennifer Aniston's inspired look
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon land in Greece for new big venture
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon land in Greece for new big venture