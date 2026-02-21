Perrie Edwards' solo career hits rough patch following business loss

‘Little Mix’ Perrie Edwards shuts down brand as finances take a hit

Perrie Edwards, iconic singer and former member of girl band Little Mix, has shut down her clothing brand Disora after the business built up losses of £265,093.

The brand was run through a company called Indigo Aura and it sold relaxed comfy everyday clothes such as hoodies, joggers, leggings, shorts and jackets.

The latest company records show losses of £265,093 by the end of 2023. The business, however, later received a strike off notice, meaning it is now being shut down.

Perrie owned half of the company, as her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain owned a quarter, while businessman Bradley Churchill owned the remaining share.

Two years ago, the company brought in a clothing wholesaler to help increase sales but the move did not save the brand.

The final decision apparently came as the singer puts her full attention on music after parting her ways from girl band group Little Mix.

The singer’s solo album, which was released back in September 2025, then reached number three in UK charts.

For now, she appears to be moving forward and leaving the fashion chapter behind.

Recently, Perrie and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents to a baby girl, as they announced their new baby’s arrival on January 17.