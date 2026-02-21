Eric Dane’s friends start GoFundMe to support his daughters after death

Eric Dane’s friends have created a GoFundMe campaign to help support his two daughters in the wake of the actor’s death at 53.

The famed McSteamy from Grey’s Anatomy died Thursday, 10 months after publicly announcing his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The fundraiser, organized by close friends of the family, describes Billie (15) and Georgia (13) as “the center of his world.”

It emphasizes Dane’s devotion to his children and his advocacy for the ALS community even as his health declined.

“Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness,” the campaign states.

“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.”

The page notes that contributions of any size will help provide stability for the family during this difficult time.

The Euphoria star is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters.

News of the fundraiser coincided with the release of Famous Last Words, a Netflix special Dane recorded in November 2025 to be shared only after his passing.

In the emotional taping, he addressed Billie and Georgia directly, recalling family memories at the beach and offering them guidance for the future.

“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words,” he concluded.