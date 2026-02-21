Nancy Guthrie missing case: Bloodied items found in desert

Nancy Guthrie searching updates: Bloodied items found in desert

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, took a shocking turn after an Arizona couple found blood-stained gloves and a rock in the desert near her home.

The couple, who want to stay anonymous, said that the black gloves were lying about ten feet apart, a mile from Nancy’s house in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills on February 11.

One glove, however, looked ripped and got some blood on the wrist and pointer finger. The rock under the second glove also showed a blood spot.

They didn’t touch the items to avoid ruining any evidence, as they just took photos and called the sheriff’s department.

Police went straight to the scene and questioned the couple before leaving, with some of officers staying in the area until 2 a.m.

Nancy went missing from her home on January 31 and authorities have found other gloves nearby but DNA from them hasn’t matched anything in the FBI database.

The FBI also released a few photos of masked person messing with a security camera outside her house.

The Guthrie family, moreover, continues to ask the public for any information.

As the search continues, police hope that these bloodied gloves could help solve the case and bring Nancy home safely.