Brit Awards 2026: Taylor Swift to reunite with two exes including Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has reportedly arrived in the UK ahead of the Brit Awards on February 28 at Manchester’s Co-op Live – and she didn’t travel light.

Insiders say the superstar landed in London earlier this week with roughly 20 friends and team member in tow.

Why the frenzy? Because Harry Styles is also expected to attend… Only?

Both of her high-profile exes – Harry Styles and Joe Alwyn – are expected to attend.

Styles, famously linked to Swift during their headline-making 2012 romance, has long been part of pop culture lore. Alwyn, of course, shared a six-year relationship with Swift before their split in 2023 – a chapter that inspired more than a few songs dissected by fans line by line.

The singer-songwriter’s fiancée, Travis Kelce, has not confirmed whether he’ll attend, but social media is already bracing for red carpet moment that could rival any award that could handed out that night.

Insiders say Swift remains unfazed by the possibility of crossing paths with her exes, focused instead on celebrating music and continuing momentum around her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Still, the optics? Unavoidable.

Will it be a polite nod across the room? A friendly hello? Or simply three professionals navigating the same space?

Either way, the Brit Awards just became must-watch television – and not only for the trophies.