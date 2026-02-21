 
Scott Wolf shares first family photo with Kelley after divorce filing

Scott Wolf reunites with estranged wife Kelley months after filing for divorce in June

February 21, 2026

Scott Wolf shared first complete family photo, including estranged wife Kelley, since he filed for the divorce in June.

The Party of Five alum and Kelley, 49, reunited amid their ongoing divorce proceedings to spend some quality time with their three kids.

The two share sons Jackson, 16, and Miller, 13, and an 11-year-old daughter, named Lucy.

In a joint Instagram post on Friday, February 20, Scott, 57, and the certified life & personal development coach offered a glimpse from the family’s latest outing together by uploading a snapshot of the family of five.

Eight months after the Doc actor filed for divorce from Kelley in June, the family united and appeared happy during a heartwarming outing at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“2/20/2026. Healing,” they wrote in the caption alongside a row of blue heart emojis. “Thank you @unistudios for an epic day at the park! So much fun!”

It is pertinent to note that while there is no way to know the future of the couple’s relationship yet, they remain committed to putting their children before everything else.

"We are committed to being honest, authentic, and loving to ourselves, to each other, and for our children," Scott says in a statement to People. "We thank everyone for their love and support.”

