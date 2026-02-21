BAFTA Awards: Controversies that turned glamour into chaos

The BAFTA Film Awards are back this Sunday and it is going to be full of stars, fancy dresses, crazy red carpet moments and probably some chaos.

Over the years, BAFTA has had some of the wildest, funniest and most shocking moments ever. From crazy speeches to animals stealing the show, it gave all of his and viewers stories that they still talk about.

Now this year, biggest names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are expected.

And before the show starts, here are some of most unforgettable moments in BAFTA history.

BAFTA Chaos Timeline

1979 – John Hurt punches a photographer

After winning Best Supporting Actor, John Hurt swung at a photographer, missed and fell on the floor, leaving everyone there shocked.

1995 – Babe the Pig steals the spotlight

A pig got more attention than Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson while sitting with the stars.

2016 – BAFTA Blackout protest

All of the awards’ fans protested outside because only Idris Elba and John Boyega were the only black actors nominated.

2016 – Stephen Fry mocks Jenny Beavan

The host joked about the costume designer’s outfit, leaving many people there in shock and disbelief.

2018 – Jennifer Lawrence vs Joanna Lumley

J-Law made a joke after Joanna Lumley called her “the hottest actress on the planet.” However, she later apologised.

2022 – Rebel Wilson’s cheeky speech

She joked about Prince Andrew and Daniel Craig, saying: “Royal Andrew… Royal Harry… Royal Phillip… this royal palace place,” making fun of how confusing it can sound.