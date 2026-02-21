Priyanka Chopra reveals three‑word rule that keeps marriage with Nick Jonas strong

Priyanka Chopra kept it candid about life with Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Bluff.

The actress spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood about how she and her husband navigate the constant spotlight on their relationship.

Chopra simply uttered only three words in response to the interviewer’s question, “Nobody else matters.”

She explained that she and Jonas prioritize their connection over public.

She added with a wide smile, “Sorry, but in a marriage nobody else should matter.”

The star also turned heads on the red carpet by incorporating elements of her The Bluff costume into her premiere look as a creative nod to the action-packed film.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff is a gritty swashbuckler action thriller set in the 19th-century Caribbean.

For the unversed, Vin Diesel delivered heartfelt praise for Priyanka Chopra.

He called her “amazing in this movie, an incredible talent, and so sweet to my kids during the New York screening.”

Diesel went further, noting that they share the same birthday and adding, “The only other person I can think of is the great Nelson Mandela. We’re all just trying to make the world better.”

Produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Chopra’s own Purple Pebble Pictures, the film is set to stream globally on Prime Video starting February 25, 2026