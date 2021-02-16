Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans for second pregnancy laid bare: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans for second pregnancy laid bare: report

Experts have come forward to shed light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second pregnancy plans.

This claim has been brought forward in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential dislike of royal baby protocol royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the couple will have a different strategy moving forward.

During his interview with Express UK, Mr. Fitzwilliams claimed, "This happy news was shared on Valentine's Day, 37 years after it was announced that Diana was pregnant with Harry on February 13, 1984.”

"This was indeed a 'happy coincidence' and was released with a charming black and white photograph of them together. Of course, they have carefully managed this, as we know how zealously they guard their privacy."

"When Archie was born, their handling of what we were told was extremely controversial, from the confused announcements about when the baby was born to the secrecy as to where and Harry and Meghan's insistence on keeping matters dealing with the christening and the names of his godparents secret.”

"The £2.4 million the taxpayer contributed towards the refurbishment of Frogmore was the lever used for requesting more information."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen
Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy
Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie

Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie
Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’

Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’
Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal
Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors
Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?

Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?
Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'

Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'

Latest

view all