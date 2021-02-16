Insiders touch on Prince Harry’s feelings towards second pregnancy





Insiders have come forward to shed light on Prince Harry’s reaction after learning about baby no. 2.

That claim was brought forward by a source close to the couple. During their interview with the Daily Mirror, they claimed, “Harry excitedly messaged a whole host of his friends a few weeks ago saying that Meghan was pregnant and that the two of them were thrilled to bits.”

“He had them all sworn to secrecy though so he’s absolutely overjoyed to finally share the news with the world. This was quite some time before the announcement at the weekend. Harry was practically on cloud nine. He was so happy at letting them all know and sharing in their happiness.”