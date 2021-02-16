Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

The series, based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, debuted in October 2020 and fast became a hi

LA GARRIGA, Spain: A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, and its sales have since soared.

“One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series The Queen’s Gambit and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer,” said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

The series, based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, debuted in October 2020 and fast became a hit.

It follows orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she takes on the male-dominated world of chess.

A triumphant finale takes her to Moscow to play one of the Soviet Union’s star players. It is in this pivotal scene that the distinctive Rachapados Ferrer chess board takes centre stage.

Viewers have been keen to buy a piece of the action, boosting sales already on the rise due to demand linked to strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company based in La Garriga, near Barcelona, has already doubled its annual orders from around 22,000 in 2020 to 45,000 for 2021 and has now moved any new orders to 2022.

“Orders of chess boards have skyrocketed,” said Ferrer, whose grandfather founded the company in the 1950s. “This year is full in terms of production.”

Ferrer told Reuters the board that appears in the finale has become one of the most requested, but is so far only available through one German distributor. It was through them that the series - much of which was filmed in Berlin - got the boards.

But with demand booming and chess more popular than ever, Ferrer says the company might try to sell the board through other channels too. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy
Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie

Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie
Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’

Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’
Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal
Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors
Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?

Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?
Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'

Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'
Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

Latest

view all