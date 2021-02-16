Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Ayeza Khan shares romantic post to mark hubby Danish Taimoor's birthday

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan certainly keeps her fans in the loop as she shares exciting snippets from her life.

Her most recent post on Instagram dropped jaws as she shared a celebratory post to mark her husband, actor Danish Taimoor's birthday.

In the photo, the two can be seen exuding couple goals as they shot an adorable and romantic photo as they were dressed to the nines. 

While the extravagant photo expressed the Mehar Posh star's sentiment, she kept it simple, sweet yet romantic in the caption as she wrote, "you are locked inside my heart. Happy birthday husband".

Fans too sent their birthday wishes to her hubby while some commented heart emojis.

