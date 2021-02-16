BLACKPINK’s Rosé touches on her plans for a YouTube channel

Can't connect right now! retry
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has finally come forward to address future plans for a personal YouTube channel and Blinks cannot contain their excitement.

The singer got candid over it all during a special Naver V Live broadcast and admitted she may choose to go down that route after debuting solo.

At the time Rosé claimed, “I have a feeling that after my solo release, I’ll probably create one then. So I think you guys can safely look forward to it a lot.”

Before concluding she even got cheeky with her fans and added, “That was a really refreshingly straightforward spoiler just now, right? How was it, everyone? It was a refreshingly clear spoiler, wasn’t it? It was pretty good, right?”

