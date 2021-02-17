Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams to be represented by UTA

Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams has entered in an agreement with UTA for the agency to represent the director and his One Story Up production banner in all spheres.

In 2010, Williams began being noticed after he became the first Afro-American director to win an Academy Award for his documentary short film “Music by Prudence.”

In 2017 also, he was again nominated for a second Oscar for his documentary “Life, Animated.” The documentary revolves around a young autistic boy who learned how to read, write and communicate with the help of Disney films, including ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘The Lion King.’ However, the documentary managed to bag two News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

In 2020, the director, producer and writer’s documentary “The Apollo” got him his third Emmy.

The Oscar and Emmys winner is busy with the pre-production of his first scripted feature “Cassandro.” The Gael García Bernal-starrer is about a cross-dressing Lucha Libre wrestler.

In 2019, Williams founded his company, One Story Up, in collaboration with Emmy-winning producer Geoff Martz. The filmmaker’s company has several success stories, including Netflix’s “The Innocence Files”.