Miley Cyrus gives surprising insight into her friendship with Selena Gomez

It started with a surprise – and a realisation.

When Selena Gomez popped up during a recent moment tied to Miley Cyrus’ world, it hit differently than expected.

“I love Selena, but I didn’t know how much our friendship meant to the fans,” the Flowers hitmaker admitted – one of many reflections as she looks back on her Disney-era roots and everything that followed.

Now, as Hannah Montana turns 20, Cyrus isn’t distancing herself from the past – she’s embracing it.

“A lot of artists feel like to become the next version of themselves, they have to leave something behind,” she said. “But I’d rather be more like a gorgeous patchwork blanket.”

That philosophy explains everything – from revisiting old songs (“It ain’t broke — don’t fix it!”) to casually manifesting a reunion special with a little help from Dolly Parton.

“She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists.”

And if you’re wondering whether she’d rewrite any of her headline-making moments? Not a chance.

“Regret is so in the past and pointless.”

The Wrecking Ball crooner also opened up about finding clarity through sobriety: “Now, through a sober lens, I can have compassion and understanding for myself.”

From Disney fame to global superstardom, the journey hasn’t been clean – but it’s been real.

And maybe that’s why moments like her bond with Selena Gomez still resonate. Not because they’re perfect – but because they lasted.