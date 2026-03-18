Jay-Z and The Roots heading to Philly as rapper plots major comeback

Jay-Z is marking the 30-year anniversary of his 1996 debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt'

There’s no longer any reasonable doubt about it — Jay-Z is back.

The hip-hop icon has been announced as a headliner for this year’s Roots Picnic, alongside the festival’s founding band, The Roots. Set for May 30th at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau, the concert will mark Jay-Z’s first major show since 2019 and 30 years since his revolutionary debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 17, in a joint post by The Roots and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label. It was accompanied by a teaser video featuring the same heart-beat intro the song Can't Knock the Hustle that kicked off his 1996 album. “Allow me to re-introduce myself,” says a voiceover by Jay-Z, as his new name flashes across the screen: “Jaÿ-Z” (bringing back the original stylisation of his name, with an umlaut over the ‘y’).

It’s a full-circle moment months in the making.

The performance is part of the ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations for the album that launched the Brooklyn legend’s career. Just last month, he dropped the original version of Dead Presidents on streaming platforms for the first time, along with an instrumental version (the original album featured its sequel, Presidents II, with different lyrics over the same production).

The show — which will close out night one of the two-day festival — will also mark Jay-Z and The Roots’ on-stage reunion ever since the band joined him for his 2001 MTV Unplugged set.

Jay-Z last headlined a show in 2019 at Webster Hall in New York. His most recent onstage appearance came in July 2025, when he joined Beyoncé during the final stop of her Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas.