Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti mark new beginning after Oscars date

Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attended Oscars 2026 together after 3 years of dating?

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio marked their first award show appearance at the Academy Awards 2026, and it signalled towards a big change in their relationship.

The 51-year-old actor and the Italian model, 27, are reportedly growing more serious about their relationship together and there might be a wedding in the future.

Speaking about the Shutter Island star’s relationship, an insider shared, “This relationship with Vittoria does feel different and more serious,” after their Oscars date night.

The source shared that DiCaprio “genuinely cares for her,” adding that while marriage still seems to be up in the air, for “the first time, Leo is open to a serious future,” as reported by People Magazine.

The model and the Oscar winner feel comfortable together because Ceretti as “her own life” and is very independent which works well for DiCaprio’s long days shooting.

Although Ceretti and DiCaprio did not pose together at the red carpet, they were shown sitting together on the big screen when Conan O’Brien created the iconic meme with the actor.

The Don’t Look Up actor was nominated for the best actor award for his movie One Battle After Another, and although he has attended many Oscar events over the years, it’s rarely with a date alongside.

DiCaprio only once brought Gisele Bundchen in 2005, and Camila Morrone in 2020, but his relationship with Ceretti has so far been the most public.

Last year the couple also attended Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ destination wedding together.