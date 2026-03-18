Robert Pattinson confirms secret wedding to Suki Waterhouse amid film promo

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are speculated to have secretly tied the knot in 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's long-standing wedding rumours have been reignited by the actor's cryptic comment which sent fans spiraling.

The 39-year-old actor attended his The Drama premiere in Los Angeles with his fiancée and rumoured wife, Waterhouse, beside him and talked to the press with his costar Zendaya.

During the interview, and interviewer pressed Zendaya about the ongoing rumours regarding her secret marriage with Tom Holland, asking if she was hiding any secrets.

While the Dune star did not let on what secrets she might be keeping, saying that was the whole point of secrets, Pattinson was also asked the same question.

For his part, the Twilight actor noted that he was carrying the same "secret" as Zendaya.

Social media flooded with speculations after Pattinson's confession about the same secret, as they deemed it to be about his and the Daisy Jones & The Six star's wedding.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were rumoured to have tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2023, after they got engaged in 2021.

The couple, who have always been private about their life together, did not announce their engagement either, but the singer was spotted wearing an engagement ring on that finger to confirm.

The Batman actor and Waterhouse have been together since 2018, and welcomed a daughter in 2024.