Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'

Britney Spears was reportedly in great pain when she first watched ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'.

Justin and Britney were the couple of the early Noughties before their tumultuous split in 2002.



Justin tried to explain the heartfelt situation with his breakout track 'Cry Me A River', featuring a Britney lookalike and implying that she had betrayed him.

Britney, who was then 21-year-old, emotionally responded to his claims during her interview with a US TV, insisting: "I think everyone has a side of their story, to make them feel a certain way."

The singer added: "I'm not technically saying he's wrong. But I'm not technically saying he's right either."

She explained: "I was upset, I was upset for a little while. I think we were both really young.



"And it was kind of waiting to happen. I will always love him. He will always have a special place in my heart. He's such a great person."

When asked how it felt to split from Justin, Britney's eyes reportedly brimmed with tears as she replied: "Yeah, it was kind of weird. Weird. Hello. Um, oh my goodness."



Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were childhood sweethearts and enjoyed romance for year before their shocking split in 2002.