Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Britney Spears was reportedly in great pain when she first watched ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'.

Justin and Britney were the couple of the early Noughties before their tumultuous split in 2002.

Justin tried to explain the heartfelt situation with his breakout track 'Cry Me A River', featuring a Britney lookalike and implying that she had betrayed him.

Britney, who was then 21-year-old, emotionally responded to his claims during her interview with a US TV,  insisting: "I think everyone has a side of their story, to make them feel a certain way."

The singer added: "I'm not technically saying he's wrong. But I'm not technically saying he's right either."

She explained: "I was upset, I was upset for a little while. I think we were both really young.

"And it was kind of waiting to happen. I will always love him. He will always have a special place in my heart. He's such a great person."

When asked how it felt to split from Justin, Britney's eyes reportedly brimmed with tears as she replied: "Yeah, it was kind of weird. Weird. Hello. Um, oh my goodness."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were childhood sweethearts and enjoyed romance for year before their shocking split in 2002.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview
Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US

Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US
Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest

Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest
Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child
Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards
The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC

The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC
Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams to be represented by UTA

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams to be represented by UTA
Prince Charles once got angry with Princess Diana for wearing black dress

Prince Charles once got angry with Princess Diana for wearing black dress
Sajal Ali amazes fans as she shares her gorgeous photo with Jemima Goldsmith

Sajal Ali amazes fans as she shares her gorgeous photo with Jemima Goldsmith
Prince Charles reportedly calls Meghan Markle 'Tungsten'

Prince Charles reportedly calls Meghan Markle 'Tungsten'

Latest

view all