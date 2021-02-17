Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Photo released by PTI government the 100-canal luxurious house in Islamabad. Photo: File
  • The PTI-led regime has saved 49% expenditure of the Prime Minister's House and 29% expenditure on the PM’s Office
  • Documents reveal the expenditure of PM House was Rs590 million in 2018 which was reduced to Rs280 million in 2020
  • PM Imran Khan conducted 26 official visits, which cost Rs176 million to the national kitty

KARACHI: The PTI-led regime has saved 49% expenditure of the Prime Minister's House and 29% expenditure of the PM’s Office (PMO) through austerity measures during its two-and-a-half-year rule, The News reported quoting official documents on Wednesday.

Drawing the comparison of expenses with previous governments, the document highlighted that the PPP government, former president Asif Ali Zardari had two camp offices which cost the state kitty approximately Rs3.6 billion. 

On the other hand, during the PML-N’s government, the Raiwind camp office for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cost the government Rs4.3 billion, while former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif used Rs572 million for his two camps offices.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani spent Rs570 million on his five camp offices, while the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have any camp office. 

Read more: Populism aside, can the PM house really be converted into an educational institute?

Official documents unveiled that Asif Ali Zardari spent Rs3.6 billion on his two camp offices, while 245 government vehicles and 656 security officials were also stationed with him.

Nawaz Sharif made Raiwind his camp office and deployed 2,717 police officials for security, costing the national kitty a whopping Rs4.3 billion, according to the documents. 

'From Rs590 million in 2018 to Rs280 million in 2020'

Documents revealed the expenditure of the Prime Minister’s House was Rs590 million in 2018 that was reduced to Rs339 million in 2019 and to Rs280 million in 2020.

The PMO expenses which were Rs514 million in 2018, were reduced to Rs305 million in 2019, and Rs334 million in 2020. 

According to the documents, the yearly expenditure of the Prime Minister’s House is as low as Rs180 million. Interestingly, the prime minister did not give any discretionary grant, gift and cash award from the PM’s House.

Official visits and austerity

During the PPP's tenure, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani conducted 48 official visits which cost the state kitty as much as Rs572 million, while his successor Raja Pervaiz Ashraf conducted nine official visits costing Rs107 million to the national exchequer.

Read more: PM Imran’s Davos visit to cost less than Nawaz, Gilani's

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif made 92 official visits costing the national exchequer Rs1.8 billion while his successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made 19 official visits, incurring an expenditure of Rs260 million. 

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan conducted 26 official visits, which cost Rs176 million to the national kitty. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

Foreign funding case: PTI submits no details of funds allegedly received by four employees

Foreign funding case: PTI submits no details of funds allegedly received by four employees
FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources

FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources
Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?
Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail
'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey
PM Imran Khan shares story of winning International Cricketer of the Year prize in 1989

PM Imran Khan shares story of winning International Cricketer of the Year prize in 1989
PTI's Farah Khan nominates herself for Senate seat despite party choosing another candidate

PTI's Farah Khan nominates herself for Senate seat despite party choosing another candidate
IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval

IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval

Latest

view all