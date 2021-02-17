Can't connect right now! retry
Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Tan France has announced he will be collaborating with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms 

British fashion designer Tan France is collaborating with Pakistani shoe brand, Atoms, to come up with a signature pair of sneakers.

The news was announced on the shoes' official Twitter handle, as well as the Queer Eye's star Instagram.

France is of Pakistani origin and Atoms is the brainchild of a Pakistani couple based in the US.

The pre-sale for the shoes will start from February 23 and go on till March 2.

According to the company, the shoes "bring together two of style expert Tan France’s favourite things: Atoms ultra-comfortable white sneakers and stripes."

Earlier, France received a lot of backlash for wearing a kurta by an Indian designer to the Emmys.

This is because he did not know of any good Pakistani designers back then, France told in an interview to Hello! Pakistan.

"I got so much flack when I wore Indian designers at the Emmys [...] I don’t know any Pakistani great designers — they don’t have great social media accounts so it makes it really hard," France said.

However, he has now come across Atoms, owned by a couple from Okara whose story was shared by Humans of New York.



