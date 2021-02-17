Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Long queues of vehicles formed on main arteries of Karachi ahead of the PSL matches. Photo: Geo.tv/file

If roads are closed, there will be contempt of court proceedings, SHC bench warns

PSL matches start in Karachi from February 20

Karachi traffic police issued a traffic plan for PSL earlier this week

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court heard a petition against closure of roads around National Stadium, Karachi for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League on Thursday.

Officials of the provincial home department and the East SP (traffic) were presented in court.

The East superintendent of police (traffic) submitted a reply on the plea. He said only some roads are closed and alternative routes are provided.

He said all roads are open during practice sessions of the franchise teams.

If all the roads are open, the matter is over, the court remarked.

If the roads are closed, there will be contempt of court proceedings, the SHC bench said.

The court disposed of the petition after recording the statement of the East SP.

PSL 2021 traffic plan

On Tuesday, the Karachi traffic police unveiled the traffic plan for the PSL matches starting from February 20 to March 7 which will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

According to the press release issued by the Karachi traffic police, a special amended traffic diversion plan has been prepared with notification of closed roads and their alternative routes during the event.

