Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

American singer Rihanna is facing the wrath of her Indian fans after her recent post.

The singer turned to her Instagram with an explicit photo of herself donning a pendant of the Hindu god Ganesha.

Soon after, the photo was widely criticized as netizens gave her an earful for disrespecting the deity and hurting the religious sentiments of her Hindu followers.

One user commented: "You're wearing a deity necklace and a Murthi (image of a deity) of my culture that's already been culturally appropriated enough in the past few years.”

"How is this okay when a person has more than enough resources to at least find out the meaning and significance of the chains and pendant around their neck?" wrote another.

"I just don't understand the purpose of having a necklace with lord Ganesh as part of a campaign,” a third said.

"Our culture is not your costume,” added another. 

