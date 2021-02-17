Ranvir Shorey diagnosed with coronavirus

Indian actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for Coronavirus and quarantined himself with mild symptoms.



The Traffic Signal actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and confirmed that he was diagnosed with covid-19.

He tweeted “I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining.”

The actor also thanked his fans and friends for good wishes.

Shorey said in another tweet, “Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes.”

“My symptoms are mild - so far! I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic’, he said and added “The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife.”



