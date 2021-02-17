Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a 'useless' head of state: report

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report

Anti-royal agencies propagating for the abolishment of the monarchy have come after Queen Elizabeth’s crown and have dubbed the monarch to be ‘useless.

This claim was brought forward by the CEO of Republic Graham Smith. During his interview with Express UK he claimed, "The big problem that the UK has is that we do not know what a head of state is for because we have a monarch who isn't prepared to do anything at all of any importance because that would jeopardise her position.”

"As far as a monarch is concerned, she has to stay out of it and have no role in it. The problem is, that is what she does so, we have a head of state who is no use to anybody.”

"If we want a head of state who is going to play a constitutional role or a political role then it needs to be somebody who is accountable to the people."

